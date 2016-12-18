Frye scores 21 to help Nicholls outlast NAIA-Mobile 83-66

Ja'Dante' Frye scored 21 points with 12 rebounds and Nicholls steadily pulled away from NAIA-member Mobile for an 83-66 win on Sunday.
Frye went 6 of 13 from the field with three 3-pointers and was 6 of 6 from the line for the Colonels (6-6). DeAndre Harris added 14 points with six assists, Jahvaughn Powell scored 18 points and Liam Thomas had seven blocked shots with 10 points.
Mobile was led by Brandon Barnes with 19 points and seven rebounds, Darius Curry had 17 points and D.J. Hill added 11.
Nicholls led by six, 41-35, at intermission. A 7-1 spurt at the start of the second half pushed the lead to double digits, and a 3-pointer by Powell made it a 20-point advantage with 13:41 left.
