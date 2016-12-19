Burglars hit home while Texas football coach at title game

Police in Central Texas are investigating the burglary of a high school football coach's home while his team was playing in a state championship game over the weekend.
Temple police say an assistant coach at Temple High School, Toby Rumfield, came home Saturday evening with his family to find their home ransacked and jewelry and electronics stolen. Waco television station KWTX reports (http://bit.ly/2hBEge8 ) the items include a watch, video games, a game console, televisions and iPads.
The family says a friend had checked on their house Friday evening and said it was secure.
Rumfield coaches defensive ends, is the school's baseball coach and teaches history. He's in his third year at the school.
Temple lost to Highland Park in the Class 5A Division I championship game.
