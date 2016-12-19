Kanter hits game winner, Green Bay beats SIU Edwardsville

Trevor Anderson scored 22 points and Kerem Kanter nailed a turnaround jump-hook with four seconds left to send Green Bay to a 94-92 win over SIU-Edwardsville in overtime on Monday night.
Green Bay trailed 92-89 with 58 seconds left after a Keenan Simmons dunk for SIU Edwardsville. But on the ensuing possession Khalil Small completed a 3-point play for the Phoenix to tie it up, drilling a jumper while drawing a Carlos Anderson foul.
After an Anderson turnover with 24 second left, Green Bay held the ball for a final shot, setting up Kanter's late game heroics.
Kanter finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for Green Bay (5-6). Jamar Hurdle added 16 for the Phoenix, who snapped a three-game losing skid.
Anderson led the Cougars (4-8) with 26 points. Jalen Henry added 17 and Burak Eslik had 16 for SIU Edwardsville, who have lost five-in-a-row.
