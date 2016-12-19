Lyles breaks records as UMBC beats The Citadel 120-111, 2 OT

Jarius Lyles scored 32 points and pulled down 20 rebounds as UMBC finally pulled away from The Citadel in the second overtime for a 120-111 victory on Monday night.
Lyles became the first UMBC player to score 30 points and have 20 boards in Division I. UMBC also set a record for most points in a game.
Jourdan Grant had a layup to give UMBC a 102-100 lead to start the second overtime. The Retrievers never trailed again, making 14 free throws to seal the win.
Will Darley had 22 points and Joe Sherburne added 18 for UMBC (8-3). Nolan Gerrity had a career-best 17 points and 15 rebounds.
Lyles nailed a trey to give UMBC a 100-97 lead with 24 seconds left in the first OT, but Quayson Williams answered with a 3 with 15 seconds remaining to send it to the second extra period.
Preston Parks led The Citadel (7-6) with 24.
