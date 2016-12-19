Oral Roberts beats UALR 63-48 behind Bradley, Anderson

Jalen Bradley had 14 points, Aaron Anderson scored a career-high 12, and Oral Roberts beat Arkansas-Little Rock 63-48 on Monday night, ending the Trojans' six-game win streak.
It's the first time since beating Haskell on Dec. 28, 2014 that the Golden Eagles have held an opponent to under-50 points.
Trailing by six at halftime, the Trojans closed to 30-27 on Jalen Jackson's dunk off a steal, but Oral Roberts pulled away on 14-2 run and led 54-38 with 6:42 left and were never threatened.
The Trojans missed all 15 of their shots from behind the arc and shot 34.5 percent from the field (20 of 58).
Albert Owens' jumper put Oral Roberts (3-10) up for good at 21-19 and sparked an 11-2 run in which Anderson, Darian Harris and Kris Martin each hit 3s and the Golden Eagles led 30-21 with 19:40 to play.
Maurius Hill scored 13 points, Jackson added 12 and Lis Shoshi grabbed 14 rebounds for the Trojans (9-3).
