College Sports

December 19, 2016 10:40 PM

Furman holds off rally to beat Tennessee Tech 68-62

The Associated Press
COOKEVILLE, Tenn.

Devin Sibley had 21 points, including a career-high five 3-pointers, and seven rebounds, Kris Acox had a double-double and Furman held on for a 68-62 win over Tennessee Tech on Monday night.

Acox scored 17 on 8-of-12 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Tennessee Tech (4-10) jumped to a 14-4 lead but Sibley scored 13 first-half points as the Paladins took a 30-28 lead into the break. The Golden Eagles made just one field goal in the first 6 ½ minutes of the second half, including a scoreless stretch of nearly four minutes, and a traditional three-point play by Acox gave Furman (7-5) a 17-point lead with 8:10 remaining.

Aleksa Jugovic capped a 9-0 spurt with a 3-pointer to pull TTU within eight and, after Sibley hit a 3, Hakeem Rogers capped a 12-4 run with a 3-pointer that made it 65-62 with 39 seconds left, but the Golden Eagles missed their last three shots.

Rogers scored 19 for Tennessee Tech, which has lost four in a row.

Related content

College Sports

Comments

Videos

Gamecocks: 'Bowl games mean everything' for momentum, motivation

View more video

Sports Videos