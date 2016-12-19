Furman holds off rally to beat Tennessee Tech 68-62

Devin Sibley had 21 points, including a career-high five 3-pointers, and seven rebounds, Kris Acox had a double-double and Furman held on for a 68-62 win over Tennessee Tech on Monday night.
Acox scored 17 on 8-of-12 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Tennessee Tech (4-10) jumped to a 14-4 lead but Sibley scored 13 first-half points as the Paladins took a 30-28 lead into the break. The Golden Eagles made just one field goal in the first 6 ½ minutes of the second half, including a scoreless stretch of nearly four minutes, and a traditional three-point play by Acox gave Furman (7-5) a 17-point lead with 8:10 remaining.
Aleksa Jugovic capped a 9-0 spurt with a 3-pointer to pull TTU within eight and, after Sibley hit a 3, Hakeem Rogers capped a 12-4 run with a 3-pointer that made it 65-62 with 39 seconds left, but the Golden Eagles missed their last three shots.
Rogers scored 19 for Tennessee Tech, which has lost four in a row.
