San Francisco holds off Utah 89-86 in Diamond Head Classic

0:16 Tow truck loads demolished vehicle after deadly crash Pause

1:59 Postgame comments from Keenan's win over Spartanburg Day

1:15 Cayce Public Safety gets new K-9 officer

2:25 Birmingham Bowl preview: 3 things we're watching as USC faces USF

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

1:02 The importance of South Carolina's Electoral College and how it works

2:50 Columbia developed Huntstand app mapping bright future for Lanford Holloway

1:52 Phil Kornblut: The message Muschamp must sell on recruiting trail

3:19 Pickled corndogs and Steak Sundae: only at the South Carolina State Fair