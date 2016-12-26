College Sports

December 26, 2016 12:15 PM

Gamecocks’ four-week stay in AP Top 25 ends

By David Cloninger

South Carolina fell out of the Top 25 on Monday after losing to Clemson last week, ending a four-week stay.

The Gamecocks (9-2) have dropped two of their past three games by a combined five points. They went from No. 16 two weeks ago to receiving four votes this week, good for No. 34.

USC returns from the holiday break to host Lander on Tuesday and finishes its non-conference schedule at Memphis on Friday.

AP TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

1. Villanova (56) 12-0 1614 1

2. UCLA (3) 13-0 1518 2

3. Kansas 11-1 1461 3

4. Baylor (6) 12-0 1458 4

5. Duke 12-1 1375 5

6. Louisville 11-1 1260 10

7. Gonzaga 12-0 1222 7

8. Kentucky 10-2 1171 6

9. North Carolina 11-2 1113 8

10. Creighton 12-0 1049 9

11. West Virginia 11-1 933 11

12. Virginia 10-1 892 12

13. Butler 11-1 837 13

14. Wisconsin 11-2 772 14

15. Purdue 11-2 745 15

16. Indiana 10-2 709 16

17. Xavier 10-2 548 17

18. Arizona 11-2 512 18

19. St. Mary's 10-1 407 19

20. Florida State 12-1 326 21

21. Oregon 11-2 321 20

22. Southern Cal 13-0 248 23

23. Cincinnati 10-2 207 24

24. Notre Dame 10-2 204 25

25. Florida 9-3 76 --

Others receiving votes: Maryland 40, Virginia Tech 37, Seton Hall 18, Clemson 12, Minnesota 8, Miami 8, Oklahoma State 7, Northwestern 5, South Carolina 4, UNC Wilmington 3, Arkansas 3, Iowa State 2

CLONINGER’S TOP 25

1. Villanova

2. Kansas

3. Duke

4. UCLA

5. Baylor

6. Gonzaga

7. Creighton

8. Louisville

9. Kentucky

10. Butler

11. Indiana

12. North Carolina

13. Xavier

14. West Virginia

15. Virginia

16. Wisconsin

17. St. Mary’s

18. Purdue

19. Arizona

20. Notre Dame

21. Cincinnati

22. Southern California

23. Oregon

24. Florida State

25. Miami

USC women stay at No. 6

The 10-1 Gamecocks stayed at No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 after beating Savannah State last week. USC remains idle until Sunday, when the Gamecocks start the SEC season by hosting Alabama.

The Gamecocks are attempting to become just the second team in SEC history to win at least four consecutive regular-season championships. Tennessee won seven straight from 1998-04.

USC’s only remaining non-conference game is at No. 1 Connecticut on Feb. 13.

AP TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

1

Connecticut

11-0

825

33

33

1

2

Notre Dame

11-1

767

0

33

2

3

Baylor

11-1

759

0

33

3

4

Maryland

12-0

740

0

33

4

5

Mississippi State

13-0

679

0

33

5

6

South Carolina

10-1

664

0

33

6

7

Florida State

12-1

629

0

33

7

8

Louisville

12-2

593

0

33

8

9

Washington

12-1

539

0

33

9

10

UCLA

9-2

517

0

33

10

11

Miami

11-1

473

0

33

11

12

West Virginia

12-0

451

0

33

13

13

Stanford

9-2

408

0

33

14

14

Ohio State

10-4

400

0

33

12

15

Duke

11-1

310

0

32

17

16

Texas

6-4

272

0

28

16

17

Kentucky

9-3

251

0

30

18

18

Arizona State

9-2

247

0

31

21

19

Virginia Tech

12-0

227

0

32

23

20

Colorado

10-1

188

0

31

15

21

California

12-0

159

0

31

NR

22

Oregon State

10-1

147

0

29

25

23

South Florida

10-1

117

0

23

21

24

Oklahoma

9-3

112

0

23

20

25

Syracuse

9-4

76

0

12

19

Others receiving votes: DePaul 60, Kansas State 22, Oregon 18, Southern Cal 17, Gonzaga 12, Tennessee 11, Oklahoma State 8, Texas A&M 7, Utah 4, Northwestern 4, Ole Miss 3, Marquette 2, Vanderbilt 2, Clemson 1, Georgetown 1, Boise State 1, Michigan 1, Green Bay 1

CLONINGER’S TOP 25

1. Connecticut

2. Notre Dame

3. Baylor

4. Maryland

5. South Carolina

6. Louisville

7. Mississippi State

8. Florida State

9. UCLA

10. Miami

11. West Virginia

12. Washington

13. Ohio State

14. Stanford

15. Kentucky

16. Texas

17. Virginia Tech

18. Oklahoma

19. Colorado

20. South Florida

21. Duke

22. DePaul

23. Texas A&M

24. Arizona State

25. California

