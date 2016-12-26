Gamecocks’ four-week stay in AP Top 25 ends

South Carolina fell out of the Top 25 on Monday after losing to Clemson last week, ending a four-week stay.
The Gamecocks (9-2) have dropped two of their past three games by a combined five points. They went from No. 16 two weeks ago to receiving four votes this week, good for No. 34.
USC returns from the holiday break to host Lander on Tuesday and finishes its non-conference schedule at Memphis on Friday.
AP TOP 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
1. Villanova (56) 12-0 1614 1
2. UCLA (3) 13-0 1518 2
3. Kansas 11-1 1461 3
4. Baylor (6) 12-0 1458 4
5. Duke 12-1 1375 5
6. Louisville 11-1 1260 10
7. Gonzaga 12-0 1222 7
8. Kentucky 10-2 1171 6
9. North Carolina 11-2 1113 8
10. Creighton 12-0 1049 9
11. West Virginia 11-1 933 11
12. Virginia 10-1 892 12
13. Butler 11-1 837 13
14. Wisconsin 11-2 772 14
15. Purdue 11-2 745 15
16. Indiana 10-2 709 16
17. Xavier 10-2 548 17
18. Arizona 11-2 512 18
19. St. Mary's 10-1 407 19
20. Florida State 12-1 326 21
21. Oregon 11-2 321 20
22. Southern Cal 13-0 248 23
23. Cincinnati 10-2 207 24
24. Notre Dame 10-2 204 25
25. Florida 9-3 76 --
Others receiving votes: Maryland 40, Virginia Tech 37, Seton Hall 18, Clemson 12, Minnesota 8, Miami 8, Oklahoma State 7, Northwestern 5, South Carolina 4, UNC Wilmington 3, Arkansas 3, Iowa State 2
CLONINGER’S TOP 25
1. Villanova
2. Kansas
3. Duke
4. UCLA
5. Baylor
6. Gonzaga
7. Creighton
8. Louisville
9. Kentucky
10. Butler
11. Indiana
12. North Carolina
13. Xavier
14. West Virginia
15. Virginia
16. Wisconsin
17. St. Mary’s
18. Purdue
19. Arizona
20. Notre Dame
21. Cincinnati
22. Southern California
23. Oregon
24. Florida State
25. Miami
USC women stay at No. 6
The 10-1 Gamecocks stayed at No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 after beating Savannah State last week. USC remains idle until Sunday, when the Gamecocks start the SEC season by hosting Alabama.
The Gamecocks are attempting to become just the second team in SEC history to win at least four consecutive regular-season championships. Tennessee won seven straight from 1998-04.
USC’s only remaining non-conference game is at No. 1 Connecticut on Feb. 13.
AP TOP 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
1
Connecticut
11-0
825
33
33
1
2
Notre Dame
11-1
767
0
33
2
3
Baylor
11-1
759
0
33
3
4
Maryland
12-0
740
0
33
4
5
Mississippi State
13-0
679
0
33
5
6
South Carolina
10-1
664
0
33
6
7
Florida State
12-1
629
0
33
7
8
Louisville
12-2
593
0
33
8
9
Washington
12-1
539
0
33
9
10
UCLA
9-2
517
0
33
10
11
Miami
11-1
473
0
33
11
12
West Virginia
12-0
451
0
33
13
13
Stanford
9-2
408
0
33
14
14
Ohio State
10-4
400
0
33
12
15
Duke
11-1
310
0
32
17
16
Texas
6-4
272
0
28
16
17
Kentucky
9-3
251
0
30
18
18
Arizona State
9-2
247
0
31
21
19
Virginia Tech
12-0
227
0
32
23
20
Colorado
10-1
188
0
31
15
21
California
12-0
159
0
31
NR
22
Oregon State
10-1
147
0
29
25
23
South Florida
10-1
117
0
23
21
24
Oklahoma
9-3
112
0
23
20
25
Syracuse
9-4
76
0
12
19
Others receiving votes: DePaul 60, Kansas State 22, Oregon 18, Southern Cal 17, Gonzaga 12, Tennessee 11, Oklahoma State 8, Texas A&M 7, Utah 4, Northwestern 4, Ole Miss 3, Marquette 2, Vanderbilt 2, Clemson 1, Georgetown 1, Boise State 1, Michigan 1, Green Bay 1
CLONINGER’S TOP 25
1. Connecticut
2. Notre Dame
3. Baylor
4. Maryland
5. South Carolina
6. Louisville
7. Mississippi State
8. Florida State
9. UCLA
10. Miami
11. West Virginia
12. Washington
13. Ohio State
14. Stanford
15. Kentucky
16. Texas
17. Virginia Tech
18. Oklahoma
19. Colorado
20. South Florida
21. Duke
22. DePaul
23. Texas A&M
24. Arizona State
25. California
