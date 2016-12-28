NC State rolls past Rider 99-71 in final pre-ACC contest

2:03 Mayor Benjamin talks Famously Hot New Year, calls Columbia 'New Southern hot spot' Pause

2:02 Will Muschamp, Gamecocks at Birmingham Bowl pep rally

4:56 S.C. Rep. Chris Corley posts bond on domestic violence and gun charges

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

1:15 What South Florida thinks of the Gamecocks

1:28 USF QB Quinton Flowers recalls Muschamp recruiting him

1:52 Phil Kornblut: The message Muschamp must sell on recruiting trail

1:53 Refugee at USC fears for his sister and her family still in Iraq

3:19 Pickled corndogs and Steak Sundae: only at the South Carolina State Fair