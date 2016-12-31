College Sports

December 31, 2016 7:16 PM

Poganski's 2 goals to lead N. Dakota to a 3-1 win over Union

The Associated Press
SCHENECTADY, N.Y.

Austin Poganski scored two goals and Cam Johnson made 32 saves as North Dakota beat Union College 3-1 Saturday in a game between top-10 men's hockey teams.

Poganski scored 11 seconds into the game and with 24 seconds left to play for the Fighting Hawks (10-6-3). Shane Gersich also scored his team-leading 14th goal of the season.

Johnson flirted with his fourth shutout before Spencer Foo scored with the Dutchmen (14-4-2) skating with an extra attacker late in the third period.

Union goalie Alex Sakellaropoulos made 26 saves.

The 10th-ranked Dutchmen had won their previous six games, all on the road.

The eighth-ranked Fighting Hawks extended their unbeaten streak when leading after two periods to 84 games (79-0-5). Their last loss when leading after two periods was Nov. 1, 2013.

Related content

College Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

P.J. Dozier wraps Memphis game

View more video

Sports Videos