California uses late run to pull away and beat Arizona State

0:54 Dabo Swinney and Clemson's 5 goals Pause

1:48 Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on what he learned from 2015 CFP

1:42 Pendleton native Michael Hill explains why he chose Ohio State over Clemson

4:22 Dashcam video of Rep. Chris Corley arrest

4:53 Dawn Staley talks about performance over Alabama

1:02 The importance of South Carolina's Electoral College and how it works

5:37 Fork&Goal: Latin flavors inspire Game Day tailgating recipes for the Birmingham Bowl

0:39 Famously Hot New Years Fireworks Timelapse

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016