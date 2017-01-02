College Sports

January 2, 2017 1:08 PM

USC women rise to No. 5, men receive no votes

By David Cloninger

The South Carolina women moved up a spot to No. 5 in this week’s Top 25 after winning their SEC opener and seeing Notre Dame and Maryland lose last week.

The Fighting Irish, formerly No. 2, tumbled to seventh after an ACC-opening loss at NC State. Third-ranked Maryland lost to No. 1 UConn.

USC is at Auburn on Thursday and at Florida on Sunday.

AP TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

RANK

TEAM

RECORD

POINTS

FIRST PLACE

BALLOTS

PREVIOUS

1

UConn

13-0

825

33

33

1

2

Baylor

13-1

781

0

33

3

3

Maryland

13-1

739

0

33

4

4

Mississippi State

15-0

714

0

33

5

5

South Carolina

11-1

691

0

33

6

6

Florida State

13-1

654

0

33

7

7

Notre Dame

12-2

651

0

33

2

8

Louisville

13-2

610

0

33

8

9

UCLA

11-2

551

0

33

10

10

Stanford

12-2

497

0

33

13

11

Ohio State

12-4

440

0

33

14

12

Washington

14-2

418

0

33

9

13

Duke

12-1

415

0

33

15

14

Miami

11-2

405

0

33

11

15

Texas

8-4

324

0

32

16

16

Oregon State

13-1

304

0

32

22

17

West Virginia

13-1

289

0

32

12

18

Virginia Tech

13-0

282

0

33

19

19

Arizona State

10-3

256

0

33

18

20

Oklahoma

11-3

160

0

30

24

20

California

13-1

160

0

32

21

22

USF

11-1

146

0

26

23

23

DePaul

10-4

88

0

24

NR

24

Kentucky

9-5

71

0

16

17

25

Kansas State

11-3

54

0

16

NR

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 42, Colorado 38, Syracuse 37, NC State 26, Texas A&M 11, Utah 10, Ole Miss 6, Green Bay 5, Michigan 5, Southern Cal 5, Boise State 5, Northwestern 4, Marquette 3, Oklahoma State 2, Georgia Tech 1

CLONINGER’S TOP 25

1. Connecticut

2. Baylor

3. South Carolina

4. Maryland

5. Mississippi State

6. Notre Dame

7. Louisville

8. Florida State

9. UCLA

10. Stanford

11. Duke

12. Ohio State

13. West Virginia

14. Miami

15. Virginia Tech

16. Texas

17. Washington

18. Oklahoma

19. Kentucky

20. South Florida

21. DePaul

22. Texas A&M

23. Arizona State

24. California

25. Kansas State

No votes for USC men

South Carolina received no votes in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday after last week’s loss at Memphis, completing a skid from being ranked No. 16 three weeks ago.

The Gamecocks (10-3) have dropped three of their past five, all without top player Sindarius Thornwell. Thornwell returns from suspension this week.

The Gamecocks are at Georgia on Wednesday and host Texas A&M on Saturday.

AP TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record

Pts

Pvs

1. Villanova (59)

14-0

1,619

1

2. Baylor (6)

13-0

1,532

4

3. Kansas

12-1

1,503

3

4. UCLA

14-1

1,406

2

5. Gonzaga

14-0

1,357

7

6. Kentucky

11-2

1,280

8

7. West Virginia

12-1

1,179

11

8. Duke

12-2

1,090

5

9. Louisville

12-2

1,063

6

10. Creighton

13-1

1,015

10

11. Virginia

11-2

954

12

12. Florida State

14-1

902

20

13. Wisconsin

12-2

865

14

14. North Carolina

12-3

785

9

15. Oregon

13-2

771

21

16. Xavier

12-2

634

17

17. Arizona

13-2

613

18

18. Butler

12-2

477

13

19. St. Mary’s

12-1

416

19

20. Purdue

12-3

405

15

21. Virginia Tech

12-1

293

-

22. Cincinnati

12-2

258

23

23. Notre Dame

12-2

250

24

24. Florida

10-3

193

25

25. Indiana

10-4

74

16

25. Southern Cal

14-1

74

22

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 56, Clemson 23, Miami 16, Maryland 6, Kansas State 5, Iowa State 3, Seton Hall 3, Northwestern 2, VCU 2, UNC Wilmington 1

CLONINGER’S TOP 25

1. Villanova

2. Kansas

3. Baylor

4. Gonzaga

5. UCLA

6. Creighton

7. Kentucky

8. Duke

9. West Virginia

10. Florida State

11. North Carolina

12. Virginia

13. Louisville

14. Purdue

15. Wisconsin

16. Oregon

17. Butler

18. Xavier

19. St. Mary’s

20. Arizona

21. Notre Dame

22. Cincinnati

23. Indiana

24. Virginia Tech

25. Miami

