USC women rise to No. 5, men receive no votes

The South Carolina women moved up a spot to No. 5 in this week’s Top 25 after winning their SEC opener and seeing Notre Dame and Maryland lose last week.
The Fighting Irish, formerly No. 2, tumbled to seventh after an ACC-opening loss at NC State. Third-ranked Maryland lost to No. 1 UConn.
USC is at Auburn on Thursday and at Florida on Sunday.
AP TOP 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
RANK
TEAM
RECORD
POINTS
FIRST PLACE
BALLOTS
PREVIOUS
1
UConn
13-0
825
33
33
1
2
Baylor
13-1
781
0
33
3
3
Maryland
13-1
739
0
33
4
4
Mississippi State
15-0
714
0
33
5
5
South Carolina
11-1
691
0
33
6
6
Florida State
13-1
654
0
33
7
7
Notre Dame
12-2
651
0
33
2
8
Louisville
13-2
610
0
33
8
9
UCLA
11-2
551
0
33
10
10
Stanford
12-2
497
0
33
13
11
Ohio State
12-4
440
0
33
14
12
Washington
14-2
418
0
33
9
13
Duke
12-1
415
0
33
15
14
Miami
11-2
405
0
33
11
15
Texas
8-4
324
0
32
16
16
Oregon State
13-1
304
0
32
22
17
West Virginia
13-1
289
0
32
12
18
Virginia Tech
13-0
282
0
33
19
19
Arizona State
10-3
256
0
33
18
20
Oklahoma
11-3
160
0
30
24
20
California
13-1
160
0
32
21
22
USF
11-1
146
0
26
23
23
DePaul
10-4
88
0
24
NR
24
Kentucky
9-5
71
0
16
17
25
Kansas State
11-3
54
0
16
NR
Others receiving votes: Tennessee 42, Colorado 38, Syracuse 37, NC State 26, Texas A&M 11, Utah 10, Ole Miss 6, Green Bay 5, Michigan 5, Southern Cal 5, Boise State 5, Northwestern 4, Marquette 3, Oklahoma State 2, Georgia Tech 1
CLONINGER’S TOP 25
1. Connecticut
2. Baylor
3. South Carolina
4. Maryland
5. Mississippi State
6. Notre Dame
7. Louisville
8. Florida State
9. UCLA
10. Stanford
11. Duke
12. Ohio State
13. West Virginia
14. Miami
15. Virginia Tech
16. Texas
17. Washington
18. Oklahoma
19. Kentucky
20. South Florida
21. DePaul
22. Texas A&M
23. Arizona State
24. California
25. Kansas State
No votes for USC men
South Carolina received no votes in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday after last week’s loss at Memphis, completing a skid from being ranked No. 16 three weeks ago.
The Gamecocks (10-3) have dropped three of their past five, all without top player Sindarius Thornwell. Thornwell returns from suspension this week.
The Gamecocks are at Georgia on Wednesday and host Texas A&M on Saturday.
AP TOP 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record
Pts
Pvs
1. Villanova (59)
14-0
1,619
1
2. Baylor (6)
13-0
1,532
4
3. Kansas
12-1
1,503
3
4. UCLA
14-1
1,406
2
5. Gonzaga
14-0
1,357
7
6. Kentucky
11-2
1,280
8
7. West Virginia
12-1
1,179
11
8. Duke
12-2
1,090
5
9. Louisville
12-2
1,063
6
10. Creighton
13-1
1,015
10
11. Virginia
11-2
954
12
12. Florida State
14-1
902
20
13. Wisconsin
12-2
865
14
14. North Carolina
12-3
785
9
15. Oregon
13-2
771
21
16. Xavier
12-2
634
17
17. Arizona
13-2
613
18
18. Butler
12-2
477
13
19. St. Mary’s
12-1
416
19
20. Purdue
12-3
405
15
21. Virginia Tech
12-1
293
-
22. Cincinnati
12-2
258
23
23. Notre Dame
12-2
250
24
24. Florida
10-3
193
25
25. Indiana
10-4
74
16
25. Southern Cal
14-1
74
22
Others receiving votes: Minnesota 56, Clemson 23, Miami 16, Maryland 6, Kansas State 5, Iowa State 3, Seton Hall 3, Northwestern 2, VCU 2, UNC Wilmington 1
CLONINGER’S TOP 25
1. Villanova
2. Kansas
3. Baylor
4. Gonzaga
5. UCLA
6. Creighton
7. Kentucky
8. Duke
9. West Virginia
10. Florida State
11. North Carolina
12. Virginia
13. Louisville
14. Purdue
15. Wisconsin
16. Oregon
17. Butler
18. Xavier
19. St. Mary’s
20. Arizona
21. Notre Dame
22. Cincinnati
23. Indiana
24. Virginia Tech
25. Miami
