Simeon, Armstrong lead Alabama St past Grambling St, 73-69

1:18 Four dead in murder-suicide in Lexington County Pause

0:54 Dabo Swinney and Clemson's 5 goals

1:02 The importance of South Carolina's Electoral College and how it works

2:51 Sindarius Thornwell apologizes, discusses return to action

5:37 Fork&Goal: Latin flavors inspire Game Day tailgating recipes for the Birmingham Bowl

4:22 Dashcam video of Rep. Chris Corley arrest

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

4:53 Dawn Staley talks about performance over Alabama

1:02 John Latina works with USC offensive linemen