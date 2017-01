Huskies win 89th straight, 90-45 over East Carolina

2:27 Clemson's Ben Boulware explains Christian Wilkins grab vs. OSU Pause

3:01 Frank Martin addresses Sindarius Thornwell reinstatement

0:25 David Williams: 'I still feel like I'm the guy'

2:28 911 calls capture last moments of reported murder suicide in Lexington County

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:51 How you can join Columbia's community gardens

1:07 Snowfall in Columbia, a lot or a little?

3:19 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to guilty verdict

1:18 Four dead in murder-suicide in Lexington County