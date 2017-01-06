No. 17 Arizona wears down Utah for 66-56 win

2:28 911 calls capture last moments of reported murder suicide in Lexington County Pause

1:18 Preparing for snow in South Carolina

1:52 USC president Harris Pastides makes the case for a bond bill for higher education building projects

0:36 Tampa gets ready for National Championship

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

1:51 How you can join Columbia's community gardens

1:03 Does Clemson Kicker Greg Huegel get nervous?

2:27 Clemson's Ben Boulware explains Christian Wilkins grab vs. OSU

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1