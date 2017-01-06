Gamecocks, Tigers taking look at AC Flora’s Christian Brown

One of the nation's top prospects in the 2019 basketball class, Christian Brown, a 6-foot-7 forward from A.C. Flora, was at Clemson on Tuesday night when the Tigers fell to North Carolina in overtime. Clemson is one of Brown's offers and he remains highly interested in the Tigers.
"The campus was great and the game was intense," Brown said. "I like their play style. They like to run and play inside out. I spoke with the coaches afterward and they asked how I was doing and how was school."
Brown was at South Carolina for the Clemson game, and he is planning to return to Clemson for the Virginia game. USC also is one of his offers and the Gamecocks are keeping up their interest as well.
"Coach Frank (Martin) has come to a couple of games," Brown said. He's not recruiting hard but he has shown interest. I have been told USC really doesn't recruit hard until the junior year."
Central Florida and VCU are the latest offers for Brown. He also has offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas and Oklahoma State among others.
Comments