January 16, 2017 12:54 PM

Gamecock men re-enter AP Top 25, women remain No. 5

By David Cloninger

The South Carolina men re-entered the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday after another 2-0 week, checking in at No. 24. The Gamecocks (14-3, 4-0 SEC) are undefeated with Sindarius Thornwell in the lineup.

USC received seven votes last week and was ranked from Nov. 28 through the week of Dec. 19, reaching a high of No. 16. The Gamecocks are back in the Top 25 this week just in time for two Top-25 matchups – hosting No. 19 Florida Wednesday and at No. 5 Kentucky on Saturday.

AP TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Villanova (28)

17-1

1580

3

2. Kansas (32)

16-1

1562

2

3. UCLA (3)

18-1

1472

4

4. Gonzaga (2)

17-0

1433

5

5. Kentucky

15-2

1357

6

6. Baylor

16-1

1315

1

7. West Virginia

15-2

1185

10

7. Creighton

17-1

1185

8

9. North Carolina

16-3

1063

11

10. Florida State

16-2

964

9

11. Oregon

16-2

931

13

12. Louisville

15-3

900

14

13. Butler

15-3

823

12

14. Arizona

16-2

757

16

15. Notre Dame

16-2

748

20

16. Virginia

13-3

677

19

17. Wisconsin

14-3

644

18

18. Duke

14-4

614

7

19. Florida

14-3

405

23

20. Cincinnati

15-2

373

22

21. Purdue

14-4

309

17

22. Xavier

13-4

294

15

23. St. Mary’s

15-2

210

21

24. South Carolina

14-3

125

_

25. Maryland

16-2

121

_

Others receiving votes: TCU 29, Southern Cal 14, SMU 8, Nevada 7, Northwestern 7, UNC-Wilmington 6, Iowa State 5, Akron 1, Kansas State 1

CLONINGER’S TOP 25

1. Kansas

2. Villanova

3. Baylor

4. Gonzaga

5. UCLA

6. Creighton

7. Kentucky

8. West Virginia

9. North Carolina

10. Florida State

11. Louisville

12. Virginia

13. Butler

14. Oregon

15. Wisconsin

16. Purdue

17. Notre Dame

18. Duke

19. Arizona

20. Cincinnati

21. Florida

22. South Carolina

23. St. Mary’s

24. Xavier

25. TCU

USC women remain No. 5

The South Carolina women stayed at No. 5 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25.

The Gamecocks (15-1, 5-0 SEC) remained unbeaten in the SEC despite A’ja Wilson missing two games with a sprained right ankle.

USC hosts Ole Miss on Thursday.

AP TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

RANKING

TEAM

RECORD

POINTS

FIRST PLACE

BALLOTS

PREVIOUS

1

UConn

16-0

825

33

33

1

2

Baylor

17-1

786

0

33

2

3

Maryland

17-1

744

0

33

3

4

Mississippi State

18-0

728

0

33

4

5

South Carolina

15-1

696

0

33

5

6

Notre Dame

16-2

668

0

33

6

7

Florida State

17-2

628

0

33

7

8

Washington

18-2

591

0

33

8

9

Louisville

16-4

528

0

33

9

10

Stanford

15-3

489

0

33

13

11

Oregon State

16-2

482

0

33

10

12

Texas

12-4

422

0

33

16

13

UCLA

13-4

415

0

33

17

14

Miami

14-4

401

0

33

14

15

Duke

15-3

367

0

33

12

16

Ohio State

15-5

348

0

32

11

17

Virginia Tech

15-1

322

0

33

15

18

Arizona State

13-4

265

0

33

19

19

DePaul

16-4

230

0

33

21

20

Oklahoma

14-4

202

0

33

22

21

NC State

14-5

140

0

31

23

22

Kansas State

14-4

121

0

30

25

23

USF

14-2

102

0

24

20

24

West Virginia

14-4

78

0

17

18

25

Texas A&M

14-4

42

0

17

NR

Others receiving votes: Green Bay 35, Syracuse 21, California 20, Michigan 12, LSU 6, Kentucky 4, Northwestern 2, Temple 2, Drake 1, Georgia Tech 1, Texas Tech 1

CLONINGER’S TOP 25

1. Connecticut

2. Baylor

3. South Carolina

4. Maryland

5. Mississippi State

6. Notre Dame

7. Washington

8. Florida State

9. Oregon State

10. Stanford

11. Virginia Tech

12. Texas

13. Louisville

14. Miami

15. Duke

16. Ohio State

17. DePaul

18. South Florida

19. UCLA

20. NC State

21. Texas A&M

22. Arizona State

23. West Virginia

24. Oklahoma

25. Kansas State

