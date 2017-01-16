Gamecock men re-enter AP Top 25, women remain No. 5

The South Carolina men re-entered the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday after another 2-0 week, checking in at No. 24. The Gamecocks (14-3, 4-0 SEC) are undefeated with Sindarius Thornwell in the lineup.
USC received seven votes last week and was ranked from Nov. 28 through the week of Dec. 19, reaching a high of No. 16. The Gamecocks are back in the Top 25 this week just in time for two Top-25 matchups – hosting No. 19 Florida Wednesday and at No. 5 Kentucky on Saturday.
AP TOP 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Villanova (28)
17-1
1580
3
2. Kansas (32)
16-1
1562
2
3. UCLA (3)
18-1
1472
4
4. Gonzaga (2)
17-0
1433
5
5. Kentucky
15-2
1357
6
6. Baylor
16-1
1315
1
7. West Virginia
15-2
1185
10
7. Creighton
17-1
1185
8
9. North Carolina
16-3
1063
11
10. Florida State
16-2
964
9
11. Oregon
16-2
931
13
12. Louisville
15-3
900
14
13. Butler
15-3
823
12
14. Arizona
16-2
757
16
15. Notre Dame
16-2
748
20
16. Virginia
13-3
677
19
17. Wisconsin
14-3
644
18
18. Duke
14-4
614
7
19. Florida
14-3
405
23
20. Cincinnati
15-2
373
22
21. Purdue
14-4
309
17
22. Xavier
13-4
294
15
23. St. Mary’s
15-2
210
21
24. South Carolina
14-3
125
_
25. Maryland
16-2
121
_
Others receiving votes: TCU 29, Southern Cal 14, SMU 8, Nevada 7, Northwestern 7, UNC-Wilmington 6, Iowa State 5, Akron 1, Kansas State 1
CLONINGER’S TOP 25
1. Kansas
2. Villanova
3. Baylor
4. Gonzaga
5. UCLA
6. Creighton
7. Kentucky
8. West Virginia
9. North Carolina
10. Florida State
11. Louisville
12. Virginia
13. Butler
14. Oregon
15. Wisconsin
16. Purdue
17. Notre Dame
18. Duke
19. Arizona
20. Cincinnati
21. Florida
22. South Carolina
23. St. Mary’s
24. Xavier
25. TCU
USC women remain No. 5
The South Carolina women stayed at No. 5 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25.
The Gamecocks (15-1, 5-0 SEC) remained unbeaten in the SEC despite A’ja Wilson missing two games with a sprained right ankle.
USC hosts Ole Miss on Thursday.
AP TOP 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
RANKING
TEAM
RECORD
POINTS
FIRST PLACE
BALLOTS
PREVIOUS
1
UConn
16-0
825
33
33
1
2
Baylor
17-1
786
0
33
2
3
Maryland
17-1
744
0
33
3
4
Mississippi State
18-0
728
0
33
4
5
South Carolina
15-1
696
0
33
5
6
Notre Dame
16-2
668
0
33
6
7
Florida State
17-2
628
0
33
7
8
Washington
18-2
591
0
33
8
9
Louisville
16-4
528
0
33
9
10
Stanford
15-3
489
0
33
13
11
Oregon State
16-2
482
0
33
10
12
Texas
12-4
422
0
33
16
13
UCLA
13-4
415
0
33
17
14
Miami
14-4
401
0
33
14
15
Duke
15-3
367
0
33
12
16
Ohio State
15-5
348
0
32
11
17
Virginia Tech
15-1
322
0
33
15
18
Arizona State
13-4
265
0
33
19
19
DePaul
16-4
230
0
33
21
20
Oklahoma
14-4
202
0
33
22
21
NC State
14-5
140
0
31
23
22
Kansas State
14-4
121
0
30
25
23
USF
14-2
102
0
24
20
24
West Virginia
14-4
78
0
17
18
25
Texas A&M
14-4
42
0
17
NR
Others receiving votes: Green Bay 35, Syracuse 21, California 20, Michigan 12, LSU 6, Kentucky 4, Northwestern 2, Temple 2, Drake 1, Georgia Tech 1, Texas Tech 1
CLONINGER’S TOP 25
1. Connecticut
2. Baylor
3. South Carolina
4. Maryland
5. Mississippi State
6. Notre Dame
7. Washington
8. Florida State
9. Oregon State
10. Stanford
11. Virginia Tech
12. Texas
13. Louisville
14. Miami
15. Duke
16. Ohio State
17. DePaul
18. South Florida
19. UCLA
20. NC State
21. Texas A&M
22. Arizona State
23. West Virginia
24. Oklahoma
25. Kansas State
