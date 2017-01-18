College Sports

January 18, 2017 3:57 PM

Former Gamecocks player to coach at Furman

The Greenville News

GREENVILLE

Former South Carolina standout and six-year NFL veteran Rod Wilson has joined the Furman staff as linebackers coach. Wilson served in the same capacity through the previous four seasons at Charleston Southern.

Wilson is the third assistant new Furman head coach Clay Hendrix has hired away from Charleston Southern. He joins defensive coordinator Chad Staggs and defensive line coach Skylor Magee.

“It is great to have Rod join our staff,” Hendrix said in a statement. “He brings a great résumé with his extensive playing career and track record as a coach. He is also another outstanding addition with strong South Carolina roots.”

Wilson played at USC under Lou Holtz from 2001 to 2004. He shuffled from quarterback to receiver to nickelback to safety before finding a home a linebacker. Wilson earned all SEC honors in 2004 after leading the Gamecocks in tackles.

The Chicago Bears selected Wilson in the seventh round of the 2005 NFL draft. He spent six seasons in the NFL, with stints also in Tampa Bay and Jacksonville. He competed in two NFC Championship Games and Super Bowl XLI with the Bears.

