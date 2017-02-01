Shawn Elliott dips in SC for first Georgia State signing class

Georgia State came along at the perfect time for Roger Carter.
The Blythewood tight end committed to Florida Atlantic in July, but was told recently by an FAU assistant there was no spot for him on the roster. He didn’t have any communication from new coach Lane Kiffin.
That left Carter scrambling for a place to play football.
When former Gamecocks assistant Shawn Elliott and his new staff at Georgia State showed interest in Carter, ranked 41st in South Carolina by 247Sports, he visited over the weekend and signed his letter of intent Wednesday on National Signing Day.
“I am very fortunate that I was able to get a scholarship from Georgia State on such short notice,” Carter said.
Carter was one of four players from South Carolina, including three in the Midlands, to sign with GSU. The others were a pair offensive lineman, Dutch Fork’s Malik Sumter and Airport’s Kerryon Richardson. Both were Shrine Bowl selections and ranked in the top 50 in South Carolina.
Richardson was the first commit for Elliott, who took over in December. Calhoun County receiver Camryn Johnson also signed and Lexington kicker Gunnar Kennedy will be a preferred walk-on.
Prior to Elliott’s arrival, Lake Marion’s Chris Jenkins in 2012 was the last S.C. player to sign there.
That’s changed with Elliott, a Camden native, who has two assistants with South Carolina ties on his staff – former Lexington coach Josh Stepp and former USC strength coach Cedric Williams.
GSU signed eight three-star players, the most in school history.
“We went out and targeted players who can help us build this program into something special, and our coaches did a great job in a very short period of time,” Elliott said.
