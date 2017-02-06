College Sports

February 6, 2017 12:07 PM

USC men remain No. 19 in Top 25

By David Cloninger

dcloninger@thestate.com

South Carolina’s ascension to undisputed first place in the SEC wasn’t followed by a rise in the Associated Press Top 25.

The Gamecocks stayed at No. 19 on Monday after a major shakeup in the Top 10. USC didn’t budge while several teams above them were switched around.

The Gamecocks (19-4, 9-1 SEC) host Alabama on Tuesday and are at Mississippi State on Saturday.

AP TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Gonzaga (59)

24-0

1619

1

2. Villanova (6)

22-2

1565

4

3. Kansas

20-3

1446

3

4. Louisville

19-4

1411

6

5. Oregon

21-3

1263

13

6. Baylor

20-3

1255

2

7. Wisconsin

20-3

1232

10

8. North Carolina

21-4

1145

12

9. Arizona

21-3

1136

5

10. UCLA

21-3

1115

11

11. Cincinnati

21-2

876

14

12. Virginia

17-5

875

9

13. West Virginia

18-5

861

7

14. Florida State

20-4

839

15

15. Kentucky

18-5

741

8

16. Purdue

19-5

537

23

17. Florida

18-5

530

24

18. Duke

18-5

514

21

19. South Carolina

19-4

493

19

20. St. Mary’s

21-2

468

18

21. Maryland

20-3

326

17

22. Butler

18-5

285

16

23. Creighton

20-4

207

22

24. Xavier

17-6

144

_

25. SMU

20-4

107

_

Others receiving votes: Wichita State 38, Southern Cal 35, Notre Dame 33, Northwestern 11, California 3, Iowa State 3, Monmouth 3, New Mexico State 3, VCU 3, Kansas State 1, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1

CLONINGER’S TOP 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Villanova

3. Louisville

4. Wisconsin

5. Kansas

6. North Carolina

7. Arizona

8. Baylor

9. UCLA

10. Oregon

11. Cincinnati

12. West Virginia

13. Virginia

14. Purdue

15. Kentucky

16. South Carolina

17. Florida State

18. Creighton

19. Butler

20. St. Mary’s

21. Duke

22. Florida

23. Maryland

24. Xavier

25. SMU

Related content

College Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Chad Holbrook pleased with team's play in second weekend of scrimmages

View more video

Sports Videos