USC men remain No. 19 in Top 25

South Carolina’s ascension to undisputed first place in the SEC wasn’t followed by a rise in the Associated Press Top 25.
The Gamecocks stayed at No. 19 on Monday after a major shakeup in the Top 10. USC didn’t budge while several teams above them were switched around.
The Gamecocks (19-4, 9-1 SEC) host Alabama on Tuesday and are at Mississippi State on Saturday.
AP TOP 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Gonzaga (59)
24-0
1619
1
2. Villanova (6)
22-2
1565
4
3. Kansas
20-3
1446
3
4. Louisville
19-4
1411
6
5. Oregon
21-3
1263
13
6. Baylor
20-3
1255
2
7. Wisconsin
20-3
1232
10
8. North Carolina
21-4
1145
12
9. Arizona
21-3
1136
5
10. UCLA
21-3
1115
11
11. Cincinnati
21-2
876
14
12. Virginia
17-5
875
9
13. West Virginia
18-5
861
7
14. Florida State
20-4
839
15
15. Kentucky
18-5
741
8
16. Purdue
19-5
537
23
17. Florida
18-5
530
24
18. Duke
18-5
514
21
19. South Carolina
19-4
493
19
20. St. Mary’s
21-2
468
18
21. Maryland
20-3
326
17
22. Butler
18-5
285
16
23. Creighton
20-4
207
22
24. Xavier
17-6
144
_
25. SMU
20-4
107
_
Others receiving votes: Wichita State 38, Southern Cal 35, Notre Dame 33, Northwestern 11, California 3, Iowa State 3, Monmouth 3, New Mexico State 3, VCU 3, Kansas State 1, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1
CLONINGER’S TOP 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Villanova
3. Louisville
4. Wisconsin
5. Kansas
6. North Carolina
7. Arizona
8. Baylor
9. UCLA
10. Oregon
11. Cincinnati
12. West Virginia
13. Virginia
14. Purdue
15. Kentucky
16. South Carolina
17. Florida State
18. Creighton
19. Butler
20. St. Mary’s
21. Duke
22. Florida
23. Maryland
24. Xavier
25. SMU
