USC men remain No. 19 in Top 25

1:23 Undocumented USC student worries about deportation before graduation Pause

4:38 Chad Holbrook pleased with team's play in second weekend of scrimmages

1:02 Police: Columbia firefighter wanted for questioning in fatal arson

0:45 Kershaw County's newest K9 needs a name

1:08 President Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for SCOTUS justice

2:06 OrTre Smith talks USC arrival

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest Trump's immigration ban at Raleigh airport

1:46 China Jushi USA plant president explains what the new manufacturer will make

1:41 Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster shares a few jokes during groundbreaking