February 11, 2017 7:11 PM

Thomas hits late FTs as Coppin St. hangs on for 76-72 win

The Associated Press
BALTIMORE

Dejuan Clayton led six players into double figures with 15 points and Tre' Thomas nailed a pair of free throws with 1.2 seconds on the clock as Coppin State held on to defeat Bethune-Cookman 76-72 on Saturday.

Terry Harris added 14 points for Coppin State, Thomas and Keith Shivers scored 13 each as the Eagles held on down the stretch. Quinton Forrest drove for a layup that pulled Bethune-Cookman into a 72-72 tie with 1:47 left, but Shivers put Coppin State (6-20, 5-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) right back on top and Bethune-Cookman couldn't get any of three final shots to fall.

Thomas was fouled after rebounding a Jeffrey Altidort miss and split the win-preserving free throws on either side of a Bethune-Cookman timeout.

Diamante Lewis led Bethune-Cookman (5-19, 2-8) with 18 points, Forrest added 16 and Brandon Tabb 12.

