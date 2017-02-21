ACC clash, battle in Pac-12 highlight week in college hoops

3:31 Gamecocks Frank Martin reacts to a question about politics Pause

0:42 Fire at Tullulah's on Devine street in Columbia

1:57 Highlights and postgame reaction from Christ Church vs. Keenan

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

1:39 Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson discusses recruiting, USC visit

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds

1:36 President Trump helps Boeing debut its new 787

0:42 Gamecocks' Sindarius Thornwell on facing Florida on the road

0:34 High school basketball player gets technical foul for breaking out dance moves