Oakland rips through Youngstown State 101-72

3:31 Gamecocks Frank Martin reacts to a question about politics Pause

0:42 Fire at Tullulah's on Devine street in Columbia

0:54 Governor Henry McMaster says the state needs to go on a spending diet

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds

2:39 People speak out about medical marijuana

0:34 Parents duke it out in Kendall, Florida Chuck E Cheese

1:33 Pete Selleck of Michelin North America explains support for SC gas tax increase

0:48 Apartment fire off Garners Ferry Road

2:56 USC's Frank Martin previews Florida Gators vs. Gamecocks matchup