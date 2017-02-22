College Sports

February 22, 2017 11:16 PM

Veal sparks Southeast Louisiana past Central Arkansas, 87-70

The Associated Press
HAMMOND, La.

Marlain Veal came off the bench to match his career-high of 28 points and spark Southeast Louisiana to an 87-70 romp past Central Arkansas Wednesday night.

The Lions roared to a 46-29 advantage at the break and cruised to the finish, shooting 57.6 percent from the field (34 of 59), including 7 of 23 from long range.

James Currington contributed 16 points and grabbed a dozen rebounds and Eddy Polanco added 13 points.

Jordan Howard scored 17 points to pace Central Arkansas (8-21, 7-9), with Darraja Parnell and Thatch Unruh adding 13 and 12, respectively. No starter reached double-figure scoring for the Bears.

The Lions (15-14, 8-8 Southland) close out the regular season with games at Nicholls and at conference-leading New Orleans.

Central Arkansas (8-21, 7-9), which now has lost three straight, closes out the regular season at home against Stephen F. Austin and at Northwestern State.

Related content

College Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Teammates have high expectations for Jake Bentley in 2017

View more video

Sports Videos