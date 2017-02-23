Davis scores 23; Charlotte upsets Western Kentucky, 83-77

1:41 First grader wins contest to name Kershaw County's new police K-9 Pause

1:21 Get your Ya Ya on: Columbia celebrates Mardi Gras at City Roots

0:43 Is your dog scratching and scratching and scratching? Try these three tips from local vet

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments

1:30 Thursdays@McCutchen

1:46 CPAC goers talk Trump controversies

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the "opposition party" at CPAC

2:05 Beth Drake, U.S. Attorney for South Carolina, discusses Billie East Side Bloods gang

2:51 Gamecocks count down to postseason play