South Carolina, Clemson both after top-rated NC defensive end

One of the top players in North Carolina for the coming season will be defensive end K.J. Henry (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) from Clemmons. He could write his ticket to any school in the country with an offer list that includes Clemson, South Carolina, Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Stanford and others.
Henry was at Clemson and South Carolina for games last season. According to his coach Adrian Snow, he was planning to attend USC’s junior day last weekend but had to play in a basketball tournament game. He has been to Georgia this recruiting season.
Henry does have a short list but has not made it public, and his coach feels the Tigers and Gamecocks are both strongly on his mind.
“All the people in South Carolina will enjoy it,” Snow said. “Clemson has always been high on his list, no doubt about that. He’s always been high on those people. The change in the defensive line coaches is something he’s had to get use to. I think (USC) Coach (Will) Muschamp has done a good job with him. He really likes Coach Muschamp. He keeps wanting to go down there and visit. I think he knows there’s still some work to be done there but that’s doesn’t scare him.. He will go back.”
Snow said the Tigers and Gamecocks are recruiting Henry to play in different ways. He said Clemson likes him as defensive end with his hand on the ground and USC sees him as a stand-up outside linebacker.
Snow said the Gamecocks also have offered one of his 2019 prospects in defesnive back Ja’Quan McMillan who already has 13 interceptions in two seasons.
