Dornstrauder, ASU women beat Utah in Pac-12 tourney

1:13 What McIlwain's departure means for USC's QB depth chart Pause

1:49 Hamper shenanigans

2:05 Beth Drake, U.S. Attorney for South Carolina, discusses Billie East Side Bloods gang

1:15 Firefighters train in Columbia houses to be demolished

2:20 Chad Holbrook talks Brandon McIlwain's decision to transfer

0:54 South Carolina baseball preview: 3 storylines for 2017

4:55 A neighborhood in North Augusta, home to the Irish travelers

4:20 Highlights from the President's address to Congress

1:10 Big hitting on a beautiful day at South Carolina spring football practice