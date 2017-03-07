South Carolina State edges Florida A&M 82-78 in overtime

2:18 West Columbia neighborhood wants say in nearby development Pause

1:24 Gamecocks DE D.J. Wonnum ready for No. 1 spot

1:38 Where Sanford stands on those workers in the US without papers

0:12 Zion Williamson dunks during semi-final game

1:16 Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson's highlights against Northside Christian

1:20 Watch: Lower Richland coach Caleb Gaither's locker room speech after winning state title

1:10 Gamecocks Sindarius Thornwell on winning 2017 SEC Player of the Year

4:55 A neighborhood in North Augusta, home to the Irish travelers

0:27 MVP! MVP! Thornwell admits he'd vote for himself as SEC's top player