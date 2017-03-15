South Carolina, Clemson competing for Georgia DT

Defensive lineman Darnell Jefferies of Covington, Ga., no doubt has affection for South Carolina and Clemson. He has offers from both, has visited both before and this week is headed back to see both again. Wednesday he will be at Clemson for a third visit and Saturday he returns to USC for a second time.
After Clemson, Jefferies will visit Georgia on Thursday or Friday and then make his way back Saturday to Columbia to watch the Gamecocks practice again. He is in regular contact with defensive line coach Lance Thompson.
“He’s just telling me to stay focused and keep my head on straight and continue to do great things in school and on the football field,” Jefferies said.
He actually is returning to Clemson fresh off a visit there on Saturday.
“Just toured the facility and talked about academics and I visited the locker room, it was very nice,” Jefferies said. “They are just real cool. They are not the type of coaches to try to press you about committing. They just talk to you about doing what’s best for you and making the right decision. I can see myself fitting in there.”
Jefferies has not yet formulated a short list. LSU and Ole Miss are his most recent offers. Some of his others are Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Auburn, Wake Forest, Miami, Notre Dame, Maryland and Kentucky. He does not have a timetable on a decision.
