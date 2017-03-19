UCLA beats Cincinnati 79-67 to earn Sweet 16 trip

0:56 South Carolina warms up before matchup with Duke Pause

1:14 Staley talks about Allisha Gray's health after she was carried off the court, and A'ja Wilson's performance

0:51 Gamecocks are headed to the Sweet 16!

2:27 Dawn Staley, Gamecocks set "battle-tested" Kaela Davis up

2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense

2:08 Zion Williamson discusses season, SC Hoops Festival

1:15 Zion Williamson's highlights from SC Hoops Festival

2:36 Why not USC? Preview, final thoughts on USC-Duke NCAA showdown

1:23 St Patricks Day in Five Points- What is your beverage of choice?