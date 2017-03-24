Boston University beats North Dakota 4-3 in double overtime

Charlie McAvoy scored midway through the second overtime to lift Boston University to a 4-3 win over defending national champion North Dakota in the semifinals of the NCAA West Regional on Friday.
BU (24-11-3), which was outshot 59-29, advances to the regional championship while the season comes to an end for North Dakota (21-16-3).
BU freshman goalie Jake Oettinger made a career-high 56 saves, including 19 in the third period.
Rhett Gardner opened the scoring for UND but the Terriers answered with goals by Doyle Somerby, Bobo Carpenter and Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson.
UND tied it in the third on goals by Ludvig Hoff and Christian Wolanin.
Cam Johnson made 25 saves for UND.
BU and North Dakota have met seven times in the NCAA tournament with the Terriers winning four times.
