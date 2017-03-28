Former Lower Richland standout to transfer from S.C. State

Former Lower Richland standout Edward Stephens won’t finish his college career at South Carolina State.
Stephens recently announced he would transfer from the Bulldogs to another school for his senior season. He will graduate from S.C. State so he will be immediately able to play at his new school.
The 6-foot-2 guard said he doesn’t have a list of potential school narrowed down yet but he will be meeting with East Carolina on Wednesday.
Stephens averaged 9.4 points a game this season and went over 1,000 points for his career. He and former LR teammate Eric Eaves were the first players in S.C. State history to each reach the 1,000-point plateau in same season.
