Four will be honored for their contributions to sports in S.C.

Danny Morrison, formerly of the Carolina Panthers; longtime Charleston mayor Joseph P. Riley, Jr.; Coach Fisher DeBerry of the Isle of Palms; and Jay Pitts of Lexington will be honored for their contributions to sports when the South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame hosts its 57th annual banquet and induction ceremony on May 15.
Morrison will be recognized with the Bobby Richardson Sportsmanship Award; DeBerry will be honored with the Willie Jeffries Ambassador for Sports Award; Riley will be honored with the Felix “Doc” Blanchard Athlete/Citizen Award; and Pitts will receive the sixth annual Dom Fusci Leadership in Action Award.
The four will be distinguished along with the new inductees of the SCAHOF Class of 2017, which includes Andre’ Goodman of USC, Donnell Woolford and Kris Benson of Clemson, Bobby Johnson of Furman, Tony Dunkin of Coastal Carolina, Bob McCullough of Benedict and the late Willie Simon of S.C. State.
Also, special recognition will be given to Coastal Carolina’s baseball and Clemson’s football NCAA championships.
Tickets (table of eight for $600) and program sponsorships may be purchased by calling the SCAHOF office at 803-779-0905.
Comments