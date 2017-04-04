Evers cruises past Holtz for re-election as schools chief

2:36 Why not USC? Preview, final thoughts on USC-Duke NCAA showdown Pause

1:39 Gamecocks coach Frank Martin still a math teacher at heart

2:42 Tartan Day South 2017

0:34 Darius Rucker: This has been amazing run for USC basketball

0:52 Gene Cone and Tim Tebow talk about being teammates

0:50 Look: Gamecock Jesus the moment South Carolina won national title

1:12 P.J. Dozier not in a rush to decide possible jump to NBA

1:09 Tim Tebow has high praise for Williams-Brice Stadium, Will Muschamp

2:24 Dawn Staley confirms Davis, Gray to WNBA Draft: 'It's God's plan'