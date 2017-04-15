SC Athletic Hall of Fame to honor recent champions

The South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame will recognize the three national championships and two national individual citations from the Palmetto State when the organization hosts its 57th annual banquet and induction ceremony on May 15 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.
The group will recognize the Coastal Carolina University baseball team, the Clemson University football team and the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team for their respective and recent NCAA championships. In addition, former Coastal Carolina golfer Dustin Johnson will be honored for capturing the U.S. Open and USC men’s basketball coach Frank Martin will be recognized for being named the national coach of the year.
They will be honored along with the new inductees of the SCAHOF Class of 2017. The newest members include Andre’ Goodman of the University of South Carolina, Donnell Woolford and Kris Benson of Clemson, Bobby Johnson of Furman, Tony Dunkin of Coastal Carolina, Bob McCullough of Benedict and Willie Simon of S.C. State. Coach Simon will be enshrined posthumously.
Additionally, Dr. Danny Morrison, former president of the Carolina Panthers will be recognized with the Bobby Richardson Sportsmanship Award; former Air Force Academy football coach Fisher DeBerry will be honored with the Willie Jeffries Ambassador for Sports Award; longtime Charleston Mayor Joseph P. Riley, Jr. will be honored with the Felix “Doc” Blanchard Athlete/Citizen Award; and Jay Pitts will receive the sixth annual Dom Fusci Leadership in Action Award.
Tickets (table of eight for $600) and program sponsorships may be purchased by calling the SCAHOF office at 803-779-0905. The event, which includes a reception and dinner, begins at 5:30 p.m.
