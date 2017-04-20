College Sports

April 20, 2017 12:33 AM

Man who sexually assaulted child gets 50 years to life

The Associated Press
BUFFALO, N.Y.

A western New York man who sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl inside a rental storage unit has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says 39-year-old David Rath, of Buffalo, was found guilty in February of predatory sexual assault against a child, attempted rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was sentenced in county court Wednesday.

Investigators say the assault took place in May 2015. He is forbidden to contact the victim.

