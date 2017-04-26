College Sports

UNLV's Menzies signs strong recruiting class for 2017-18

By JOHN MARSHALL AP Basketball Writer

UNLV coach Marvin Menzies has bolstered his rebuilding project in the desert by signing a stellar recruiting class, headed by five-star forward Brandon McCoy.

The six-player class, announced on Wednesday, should give the Runnin' Rebels a boost in their second season under Menzies.

McCoy is a 6-foot-11 forward from San Diego who is a McDonald's All-America and considered one of the top players in the 2017-18 recruiting class.

UNLV's class also includes 6-7 forward Shakur Juiston of Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, who has been rated the No. 1 junior college prospect by some services.

They will be joined by forwards Tervell Beck, Chiekh Mbacke Diong and Anthony Smith, along with point guard Amauri Hardy.

