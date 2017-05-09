With USC in hot pursuit of in-state prospect, Clemson showing interest

Athlete R.J. Roderick of Cane Bay High plans to graduate early from high school and enroll in college in January. As such, he is moving up his decision timetable.
On the paperwork for early graduation, he has until June 7 to identify his college of choice. He plans to make his decision before that, about two to three weeks from now.
South Carolina offered April 17 as a safety. Wake Forest and Coastal Carolina offered this week.
And Clemson has now entered the conversation.
“They are recruiting me as a running back,” said Roderick, who plays quarterback and safety in high school. He has been in touch with Clemson running backs coach Tony Elliott. “I’ve been going back and forth with him on Twitter, talking about basic stuff and getting to know him. He told me I was being recruited as a running back and he only has a certain number of offers to give out and he wanted to be sure I could fit the spot.”
Elliott was by Cane Bay recently to check in on Roderick and he said he is considering taking an unofficial visit to Clemson this month. He’s also planning to visit N.C. State.
USC has been the leader for Roderick and is recruiting him for defense. He said nothing has changed with the Gamecocks’ position as holding the lead.
“Yes, as of right now they do, but I’m still weighing my options and going over things,” Roderick said. He most recently visited USC for a social gathering on April 29.
Besides Clemson’s Elliott, Roderick said recruiters from Georgia Tech, Eastern Kentucky, Furman, Florida State and Miami of Ohio have been by the school.
Notes
▪ DL Darnell Jefferies of Covington, Ga., cut his list to a final 10 of USC, Clemson, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Louisville, LSU, Georgia Tech and Oregon.
▪ USC DE target Dorian Gerald of Florence and College of the Canyons (Calif.) was offered by LSU.
▪ USC QB target Tyler Shough of Chandler, Ariz., was offered by Louisville.
▪ USC grad transfer target Mark Alstork from Wright State is on his Georgetown visit. He visited Pitt last weekend and will visit USC and LSU next week.
