USC, Clemson and Furman women poised to advance in golf NCAAs

South Carolina, Clemson and Furman marched into position to advance to the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship with impressive performances in regionals Tuesday.
USC, ranked 12th nationally and the third seed in the Columbus, Ohio Regional, improved its team score by 20 strokes over Monday’s opening round with a 1-over team score. The Gamecocks are in fourth place.
Clemson, seeded No. 10 in the Athens, Ga., Regional, fashioned a 6-under 282 Tuesday, improving by 22 strokes and climbing seven places to fourth.
Furman, ranked 10th nationally and third seeded in the Lubbock, Texas Regional, moved into a tie for third with a 5-under performance.
The top six teams in each of four regionals advance to the nationals May 19-24 in Sugar Grove, Ill.
Gamecocks senior Katelyn Dambaugh and freshman Ana Palaez shot 2-under 70s, and junior Ainhoa Olarra posted a 1-over 73 to lead USC on Tuesday. Ana Paula Valdes (69), Kennedy Swann (70) and Sydney Legacy (71) sparked Clemson. Haylee Herford’s 69 paced Furman.
Lauren Stephenson, a sophomore from Lexington who plays for Alabama, is second among individuals in the Athens Regional. Lauren Fuenfstueck (College of Charleston), playing as an individual, is tied for third in Athens.
In the NCAA Division II Super Regional at the Members Club’s Woodcreek Course in Elgin, top-ranked Barry leads St. Leo by four strokes with one round remaining.
