USC, Furman, Clemson advance to national tourney

Forging the tournament’s best team score for the second straight day Wednesday, South Carolina earned a share of the Columbus Regional title and led three Palmetto State teams into the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship.
The Gamecocks will be joined in the battle for the national title by Clemson, fifth in the Athens Regional, and Furman, second in the Lubbock Regional.
The top six teams in each of four regionals will compete in the national tourney May 19-24 in Sugar Grove, Ill.
Wednesday’s even-par round earned the Gamecocks a tie with Florida for the title.
Freshman Ana Palaez, who tied for the individual title, senior Katelyn Dambaugh and junior Ainoha Olarra all posted 2-under- par 70s to lead Carolina. Dambaugh tied for third individually and Olarra shared fifth.
In Athens, Clemson posted a 10-over- par 298 to advance comfortably.
Marisa Messana fired a 1-over 73 to lead Clemson individually in the final round and Alice Hewson, who finished tied for eighth overall, had a 74.
Also at Athens, Lexington’s Lauren Stephenson, who plays for Alabama, tied for second and College of Charleston’s Lauren Feunfstueck, playing as an individual, finished fourth in the individual competition.
Natalie Srinivasan shot a 4-under- par 68 to lead Furman in the Lubbock Regional. She and teammate Haylee Harford tied for fourth in the individual competition.
In the NCAA Division II Super Regional at the Members Club’s Woodcreek Course, Barry won the title by five strokes over Rollins.
Comments