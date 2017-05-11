Where does Dabo rank among college football head coaches?

Where does Clemson coach Dabo Swinney rank among the nation’s best college football head coaches?
In its annual rankings, cbssports.com said the top two were easy: Alabama’s Nick Saban and Ohio State’s Urban Meyer.
Moving up to No. 3 on the list of Top 25 head coach at Power Five schools was Swinney, who led the Tigers to a national championship this past season.
What cbssports.com said about Swinney:
“When we were putting our rankings together, we all knew who the top two would be. The question was who would claim No. 3, and nobody is surprised to see Dabo climb up and take this spot. He's fresh off his first national title, and he's now won at least 10 games in each of the last six seasons. Clemson is a powerhouse thanks to Swinney, and he absolutely deserves this spot.”
Other SEC coaches in the top 25 in addition to Saban were: Auburn’s Gus Malzahn (19), Mississippi State’s Dan Mullen (21) and Florida’s Jim McElwain (23).
Other ACC coaches in the top 25 in addition to Swinney were: FSU’s Jimbo Fisher (4), Louisville’s Bobby Petrino (13), Duke’s David Cutcliff (17) and Georgia Tech’s Paul Johnson (24).
