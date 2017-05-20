USC, Clemson must wait after rain delays NCAAs

Heavy morning rain and a forecast of more threatening weather forced officials to cancel Saturday’s second round of the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship and reduce the stroke-play portion of the tournament to 54 holes.
The 24 teams will play 18 holes on Sunday and Monday with the low eight advancing to match play beginning Tuesday.
Northwestern leads at 13-over, Kent State followed at 303 and four teams tied for third at 311.
South Carolina is seventh at 313, and coach Kalen Anderson liked her team’s effort.
“They persevered, and they we really determined,” she said. “This golf course is extremely difficult without those conditions. … It’s a marathon week, and they did a great job to come back on the back nine.”
Clemson finished the opening day at No. 17 at 321, and Furman is two strokes back in 18th.
The Gamecocks, who received a 3-over 75 from Ana Pelaez and a 4-over 76 from Ainhoa Olarra on Friday, hope that history repeats. The team shot 22-over in the first round of its regional in Columbus Ohio and then posted the tournament’s best score the final two days to earn a share of the title.
