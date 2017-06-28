Want to see Clemson play USC? It’ll cost you

Based on early returns, Clemson and Ohio State football fans will be paying more than the majority of their college football brethren to watch their team play this fall.
According to StubHub – an online secondary-market clearinghouse for sports, concerts and other entertainment tickets – four games involving Ohio State rank among the eight most expensive based on the advertised price for the cheapest available ticket.
Clemson had no game tickets ranking among the top 10 highest priced, but had four games in the top 20, topped by the Sept. 9 Auburn at Clemson game, which ranked 11th at $200 for the lowest-priced ticket.
That game was followed by Clemson at South Carolina on Nov. 25, which ranked 13th at $171, and Clemson’s Nov. 11 home game against Florida State and the Tigers’ Sept. 30 trip to Virginia Tech, which tied for 15th at $160 per ticket. Clemson’s game at N.C. State on Nov. 4 finished just outside the Top 20 at $139.
Ticket prices aren’t expected to be a major hindrance for Clemson fans, whose team is coming off a 14-1 season and the program’s first national championship in 35 years. Clemson fans led the Atlantic Coast Conference and ranked among the Top 15 nationally with an average home attendance of 80,970 last season.
Ohio State was the only team with five games that ranked among the Top 20 for ticket prices, while Clemson was next with four, followed by Florida State and Alabama with three each.
The most expensive ticket is the $478 admission price being advertised for the Georgia at Notre Dame game in South Bend, Ind., on Sept. 9. The season-opening clash between Alabama and Florida State in Atlanta on Sept. 2 is next at $402 for the lowest-priced ticket.
Most costly tickets
The most expensive tickets to college football games this fall, according to StubHub:
1. Georgia at Notre Dame, Sept. 9 ($478)
2. Alabama vs. Florida State in Atlanta, Sept. 2 ($402)
3. Oklahoma at Ohio State, Sept. 9 ($349)
4. Penn State at Ohio State, Oct. 28 ($282)
5. USC at Notre Dame, Oct. 21 ($250)
6.Alabama at Auburn, Nov. 25 ($222)
7. Michigan State at Ohio State, Nov. 11 ($219)
T8. Ohio State at Michigan, Nov. 25 ($218)
T8. Oklahoma vs. Texas in Dallas, Oct. 14 ($218)
10. LSU at Alabama, Nov. 4 ($210)
11. Auburn at CLEMSON, Sept. 9 ($200)
12. Michigan State at Michigan, Oct. 7 ($199)
13. CLEMSON AT SOUTH CAROLINA, Nov. 25 ($171)
14. Michigan at Wisconsin, Nov. 18 ($169)
T15. Florida State at CLEMSON, Nov. 11 ($160)
T15. CLEMSON at Virginia Tech, Sept. 30 ($160)
T17. Miami at Florida State, Sept. 16 ($159)
T17. Pittsburgh at Penn State, Sept. 9 ($159)
19. Georgia vs. Florida in Jacksonville, Oct. 28 ($155)
20. Maryland at Ohio State, Oct. 7 ($143)
