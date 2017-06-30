College of Charleston makes coaching change; Chad Holbrook on deck?

Matt Heath is out as the baseball coach of College of Charleston as of Friday, according to multiple reports.
Former South Carolina coach Chad Holbrook is expected to be in the mix to replace Heath. Holbrook has interviewed for an assistant coach role at Vanderbilt.
“The College of Charleston is a great baseball job, a great city and a great university,” Holbrook told The (Charleston) Post and Courier. “There will be a lot of great candidates for that job and I’m not going to comment on my interest in that position.”
Heath was 59-57-1 in two seasons as coach of the Cougars, including 28-31 in 2017.
Charleston’s athletic director sent out an email saying they were unable to get the team together, but thanked Matt Heath for contributions.— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogersD1) June 30, 2017
At this point, if former #Gamecocks HC Chad Holbrook isn’t A) an assistant at Vandy or B) the HC at C of C in 2018, I’d be surprised.— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogersD1) June 30, 2017
While Chad Holbrook is the frontrunner at @CofCBaseball, also keep an eye on #Clemson’s Bradley LeCroy, #UNC’s Scott Forbes. #CofC— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogersD1) June 30, 2017
This is the email from CofC AD Matt Roberts to the Baseball program about Matt Heath pic.twitter.com/q5d6mowVgj— Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) June 30, 2017
Matt Heath released this statement to @AbcNews4 after being fired today. Says President McConnell refused to meet with him #TheCollege pic.twitter.com/8TwR1aymXk— Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) June 30, 2017
Comments