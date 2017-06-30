College Sports

June 30, 2017 8:23 PM

College of Charleston makes coaching change; Chad Holbrook on deck?

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

Matt Heath is out as the baseball coach of College of Charleston as of Friday, according to multiple reports.

Former South Carolina coach Chad Holbrook is expected to be in the mix to replace Heath. Holbrook has interviewed for an assistant coach role at Vanderbilt.

“The College of Charleston is a great baseball job, a great city and a great university,” Holbrook told The (Charleston) Post and Courier. “There will be a lot of great candidates for that job and I’m not going to comment on my interest in that position.”

Heath was 59-57-1 in two seasons as coach of the Cougars, including 28-31 in 2017.

