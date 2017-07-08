Mason Rudolph the latest in Rock Hill’s NFL pipeline

He grew up in rivalry. His father played at North Carolina, he was where friends were forged depending on what side of the South Carolina-Clemson rivalry they fell in and he quarterbacked one of the most storied prep programs in the state, in the same town where three high schools rolled out an assembly line of NFL talent.

Mason Rudolph thought he knew how crazy rivalry could get. Then he led Oklahoma State to a win at Oklahoma after trailing two touchdowns with less than five minutes to go, when he had his redshirt yanked two weeks before, causing bedlam during Bedlam and turning him into a household …

Christmas ornament?

“It was awesome,” Rudolph said. “I remember seeing on social media that guys were writing Christmas songs.”

Cowboy fans were painting orange jerseys on their Rudolph tree trinkets. A couple YouTubed new lyrics to the obvious tune:

“Rudolph the Red-Shirt Freshman,

Had a very awesome throw,

And when you finally see it,

You would even say ‘Go Pokes!’ ”

Except he wasn’t redshirted. That was the plan, but when starter J.W. Walsh was hurt in the second game and Daxx Garman was also sidelined, there wasn’t another option.

Forget that OSU lost to four Top 25 opponents, and the next two games were on the road against sixth-ranked Baylor and the No. 18 Sooners. Forget that Rudolph and his father wanted him to redshirt, because if the Cowboys lost two more games they wouldn’t go to a bowl, and an entire season of eligibility would be blown. Forget they had seen that happen with Rudolph’s predecessor at Northwestern High, Justin Worley.

His team needed him to play. So Rudolph shelved the hesitancy, buckled his chinstrap … and it began.

From the best-ever debut by an OSU quarterback to that nutty win at Oklahoma to becoming a Heisman Trophy candidate and can’t-miss NFL draft pick, Rudolph is considered one of the top players in football this season. His rise has begged several questions – who is he? Where’d he come from? How did he get so good?

And the big one:

If he was a South Carolina kid, how did he wind up at Oklahoma State?

Sticking with it

Let’s make it clear: He didn’t play in South Carolina because nobody in South Carolina wanted him.

That’s probably a bit harsh. USC and Clemson at the time were set at quarterback. So it’s not as if they didn’t really want him, they didn’t have room for him.

The Tigers had some freshman named Watson in 2014. He turned out OK.

It’s only when looking at the disaster of Gamecock quarterbacks over the past two years that watching Rudolph causes shaking heads and wonders of “Couldn’t you have at least tried?”

“Growing up, we didn’t have any South Carolina or Clemson ties. We went to Chapel Hill on Saturdays,” said Rudolph, crediting dad Brett’s career as a Tar Heel linebacker. “But even they didn’t offer until my senior season.”

UNC was going through a lot of turmoil. Butch Davis was fired just before the 2011 season, and the Tar Heels played that year under an interim coach. Larry Fedora was hired while Rudolph was preparing for his junior year at Northwestern.

LSU was the first to offer, that fall. Of course Mom and Dad wanted their son to play close to home, but that didn’t seem likely. Clemson had its guy. The Gamecocks …

Well, they were set at the moment and had their QB of the future in Kentuckian Drew Barker. Barker was drawing interest from Kentucky, though, and he might choose to stay there.

Barker did just that, and the Gamecocks’ only signed QB in that class was Michael Scarnecchia. Since, USC had walk-on Perry Orth start numerous games while Lorenzo Nuñez and Brandon McIlwain transferred. True freshman Jay Urich and Scarnecchia will back up Jake Bentley this season.

Rudolph committed to Oklahoma State in fall 2013. He never wavered and probably never would have listened to anybody closer to home calling him.

Probably.

Opportunity knocks

Rudolph was zoned in Northwestern’s district in Rock Hill but he played his freshman year for private school Westminster Catawba. He was a receiver after playing running back and quarterback in middle school.

He had his dad’s physique, broad across the chest and shoulders with a strong arm. Quarterback looked like a position where he could dominate, and when Brett took Mason to camp at Northwestern, it only took a few minutes for the Trojans’ coaches to see what they had.

Kyle Richardson came to Northwestern after a stint at Southeastern Louisiana, signing on as offensive coordinator under storied Trojans coach Jimmy “Moose” Wallace. As OC, he was using the “Air Raid” offense that had already produced future college players Will King and Bart Blanchard.

“That summer, Kyle asked if he could speak with us and he thought that Mason had an opportunity to play QB at the high-school level,” Brett said. “That was 2010 and Northwestern had Justin Worley, and Kyle was suggesting that if Mason was willing, he could play JV that year and then Worley would be gone.”

They left it up to Mason, who stayed at Westminster as a freshman and then gave it another thought. Worley, the Gatorade National Player of the Year, had signed with Tennessee and Richardson had been promoted after Wallace retired. But there was a senior, Matthew Turney, who had waited his turn under Worley as well.

“Kyle’s message to him was, ‘Hey, we both have big shoes to fill.’ He never promised him to start, he promised him an opportunity,” Brett said. “The very first game of the 2011 season, Mason split time with Turney. Then was named the starter in the second game.”

“Mason had to go beat him out and he did,” Richardson told The Oklahoman in 2013. “Once he took over the starting job, he never gave it up.”

Sprouting to 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, looking like a defensive end who could gun a spiral through a cement wall, Rudolph threw for more than 4,300 yards and 64 touchdowns in 2013, guiding the Trojans to a 15-0 season. Rudolph set state records with 38 passes for 483 yards and eight touchdowns in a championship romp over Stratford.

He was a longtime Oklahoma State commit, yet he still didn’t get much interest from others.

“I don’t know if he got tagged as a system quarterback as much as it was some people looking at it like it was easy to do what we do in our system because Justin also put up incredible numbers,” Richardson told ESPN in 2015. “But it’s not easy to just wake up and throw for 4,000 yards.”

Stepping in

Rudolph reported to Oklahoma State in 2014, ready to learn for a year and then play. That ended when Garman, playing behind a youth-laden line, was knocked down so many times he finally couldn’t get back up.

Yanking the redshirt didn’t seem wise to Rudolph or Brett. The memory of Worley burned too brightly. He was also supposed to redshirt as a freshman, but when the Volunteers’ first two QBs were hurt, coach Derek Dooley put Worley in.

To Worley’s benefit, he came in during the seventh game. To his disadvantage, Dooley did it when the Vols were 3-3 and losing 37-6 in the fourth quarter.

That year went nowhere and Worley’s career never got out of neutral. He split time as a sophomore and started as a junior and senior, each year ended by injuries.

“Walsh got hurt Game 2, so I was backup. From then on, I was kind of preparing like I was the starter,” Rudolph said. “But we had protection issues, Daxx was getting hit a lot later in the year, and I was talking to my parents, ‘This is inevitable that I’m going to get thrown in here.’ Justin’s situation … the parallels were a thought.”

“It didn’t feel very good,” said Brett. “It seemed like it couldn’t possibly be a good thing. Even if OSU had been playing well, losing a year of eligibility over two games, it didn’t mean anything at the time. Little did we know, those games meant a lot.”

Rudolph took the field with a bad offensive line against a great Baylor defense, in the rain, in the season’s 11th game. The Cowboys lost.

He won.

OSU had its guy. Rudolph hasn’t stepped out of the starting role since, leading OSU to two wins and a bowl game that season. The 22-6 starter has a great chance at leaving as a record-holder in attempts, completions, yards, touchdowns and efficiency.

How does he handle that, with the requisite hype of the Heisman and NFL?

Same way he did at Northwestern. Don’t take attention seriously, because it can disappear tomorrow.

“I have to give Kyle and Northwestern credit because he had been a good athlete for them, so it wasn’t like he hadn’t had success. Just not this kind of success,” Brett said. “That was probably the best preparation he could have had.”

“You got to have a plan and set goals for yourself. I can’t block out the NFL just like I couldn’t block out college when I played in high school. That’s what drives me to get after it every single day,” Rudolph said. “We have such a successful team coming back. My coaches know that I’ll be 100 percent locked in to Cowboy football.”

He’s already locked into his future receivers. This summer, Rudolph mimicked a video he shot in summer 2016, where he threw from a pier and connected with a jet ski driver on the lake. This time, Logan bounced from the pier onto a floating air mattress which vaulted another guy into the air. He threw a pass to Rudolph on the pier, and Rudolph targeted another streaking jet ski driver and rider.

Touchdown.