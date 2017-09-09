The Citadel storms past Presbyterian

Dominique Allen had three rushing touchdowns and fellow-quarterback Jordan Black passed for three passing touchdowns – on three attempts – to lead The Citadel to a 48-7 win over Presbyterian on Saturday at Bailey Memorial Stadium.
The game was originally scheduled to be played in Charleston, but was moved to Clinton because of the threat of Hurricane Irma.
The Citadel (2-0) led 35-7 at halftime, scoring touchdowns on seven consecutive possessions, to grind down Presbyterian (0-2). The Bulldogs gained 536 yards of offense and 435 rushing yards.
Torrance Marable led the Blue Hose, rushing for 93 yards on seven carries with his first career touchdown. Linebacker Grant Beidel totaled a career-high 17 tackles.
ELON 34, FURMAN 31
In Greenville, Davis Cheek threw three touchdowns in his second-career start and Elon used a late 36-yard field goal by Owen Johnson to spoil Furman’s home opener.
P.J. Blazejowski hit Thomas Gordon with a 77-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter to put Furman in front, 24-21, but Johnson tied it with a 23-yard field goal.
Furman (0-2) grabbed the lead again, but Cheek answered, hitting Lennon for a 15-yard score to tie the game, 31-31.
WOFFORD 28,
MERCER 27
In Macon, Ga., Blake Morgan ran for a touchdown late in the game as Wofford came from behind to beat Mercer. Morgan scored from 2 yards out with 3:34 to play.
Lennox McAfee added 99 yards rushing and two touchdowns and Andre Stoddard ran for 53 yards and a score for the Terriers (2-0, 2-0 Southern).
VIRGINIA UNION 31, NEWBERRY 23
Tabyus Taylor had a 93-yard touchdown run, as Virginia Union stunned Newberry College.
Chance Walker’s 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown was a lone bright spot for the Wolves. Quarterback Nick Jones was 9-for-33 for 114 yards and an interception, while Newberry ball carriers ran for a combined 81 yards on 39 attempts – an average of 2.1 yards per rush.
LIMESTONE 20, BENEDICT 17
Limestone beat Benedict when Ivan Corbin connected with D’Anta Fleming for a 5-yard touchdown pass in overtime. It was a game-winning score as Benedict settled for a field goal on it’s OT possession.
