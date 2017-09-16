The Citadel still unbeaten after comeback victory

Raleigh Webb scored the go-ahead touchdown on his only carry and The Citadel rallied in the fourth quarter to beat East Tennessee State 31-25 in Saturday’s Southern Conference season opener.
Trailing 17-7, The Citadel closed on Dominque Allen’s 1-yard TD run before Webb capped an 11-play, 66-yard drive with the go-ahead score on a 7-yard run.
The Citadel (3-0, 1-0) amassed 435 yards of total offense to ETSU’s 208, including 331 yards rushing. Brandon Rainey scored on a 10-yard run and Grant Drakeford gained 93 yards on nine carries.
N.C. STATE 49,
FURMAN 16
In Raleigh, Jaylen Samuels rushed for three touchdowns to help North Carolina State beat Furman. Ryan Finley passed for 231 yards and a touchdown for N.C. State (2-1).
Andy Schumpert had four catches for a career-high 107 yards and a touchdown for Furman (0-3).
Furman is winless under first-year coach Clay Hendrix, who started on the offensive line for the Paladins in victories at N.C. State in 1984 and ’85.
UAB 30,
COASTAL CAROLINA 23
In Birmingham, Ala., Spencer Brown ran for two touchdowns as UAB defeated Coastal Carolina.
Brown finished with 51 yards on 16 carries for the Blazers (2-1). A.J. Erdely threw for 102 yards and ran for a touchdown.
Tyler Keane threw for 75 yards for the Chanticleers (1-1) and was intercepted three times.
S.C. STATE 41,
JOHNSON C SMITH 0
In Orangeburg, Bruce Johnson returned an interception for a touchdown, Cornelius Walker scored on a blocked punt and South Carolina State routed Johnson C Smith.
South Carolina State (1-1) held Division II Johnson C Smith (0-3) to 69 yards total on its 45 offensive plays. The Golden Bulls rushed 29 times for 22 yards.
ELON 19, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 17
In Elon, N.C., Davis Cheek accounted for two touchdowns and Elon held on to beat Charleston Southern. The Buccaneers (0-2) scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, but Tyler Tekac missed a 51-yard field goal attempt as time expired.
PRESBYTERIAN 28, CAMPBELL 16
In Clinton, Presbyterian quarterback Ben Cheek completed only five passes against Campbell, but they included a 63- and 70-yard touchdowns in the Blue Hose victory.
Campbell outgained Presbyterian 448 yards to 309, but the home team’s big plays and edge in the turnover margin proved to be the difference.
NEWBERRY 55,
VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY 7
In Newberry, its most points scored in three years led Newberry to a win over Virginia University of Lynchburg in the home opener at Setzler Field. The Wolves (1-2) racked up 480 yards of total offense, allowing the Dragons (0-4) 82.
Newberry quarterbacks 25 of 30 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns. Nick Jones went 14-for-15 for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Greg Ruff (5-for-7, 80 yards two TDs) and Sumner Cooler (6-for-8, 38 yards, 1 TD) rounded out the strong passing performance.
The Wolves’ defense was just as deep and effective, as 26 players recorded a tackle and stopped the Dragons behind the line of scrimmage eight times with three sacks.
BENEDICT 30, LANE 21
Benedict ran for 205 yards and four touchdowns in a home win over Lane.
Dominique Harris ran for two touchdowns, while Deville McClendon and Jeremy Johnson rounded out the scoring for the Tigers (2-1), who bounced back from an overtime loss to Limestone.
