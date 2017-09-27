Irish line paving the way to 3-1 start

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, file photo, Notre Dame's Josh Adams 33) breaks away from Boston College defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boston. The Irish are ranked No. 7 in the country in rushing at 293.5 yards per game and third nationally with 6.83 yards per carry. The offensive line has paved the way ever since a Sept. 9 loss to Georgia. Notre Dame hosts Miami of Ohio on Saturday.