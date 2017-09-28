Hoosiers expectations remain same with new coach in town

FILE - In this July 11, 2017, file photo, Indiana coach Archie Miller listens to a question during an NCAA college basketball news conference in Bloomington, Ind. Miller came to Indiana to win. His players expect nothing less. Shortly after Miller sat at a dais inside Assembly Hall and explained what he’d consider a successful season, the Hoosiers made sure everyone knew their definition on media day. “We expect to win, bottom line,” senior guard Robert Johnson said Thursday, Sept. 28. “I think we have the talent. I think we have enough experience to do what we set out to do." Miller wants his team thinking that way. Darron Cummings, File AP Photo