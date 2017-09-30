College Sports

Duquesne defeats D-III West Virginia Wesleyan 38-13

The Associated Press

September 30, 2017 10:19 PM

PITTSBURGH

Tommy Stuart threw four touchdowns and passed for 226 yards as Duquesne defeated West Virginia Wesleyan 38-13 Saturday night thanks to an explosive second quarter.

Stuart passed for three of his touchdowns in a 24-point second quarter as the Dukes (3-1) led Division II Wesleyan 24-0 at the half. Kareem Coles caught two, his only catches on the night, and Nehari Crawford the third. Jacob Gill added a 41-yard field goal.

Wesleyan's Luke Casey, making his first start since the final game of the 2015 season, drove the Bobcats 92 yards on the next drive, hitting Christian Nelson from the 22, getting on the board 6-0 after the PAT kick was blocked.

Casey scored on a 34-yard run two plays after a Duquesne fumble. Casey passed for 102 yards and ran for 61. Wesleyan's leading rusher, Devin Montgomery, left the game with an apparent injury after one carry for five yards.

